Recap: Twin Disc Q3 Earnings

Shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) were unchanged after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 94.44% year over year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $57,640,000 declined by 16.02% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $57,700,000.

Outlook

Twin Disc hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Twin Disc hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144489

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.48

52-week low: $4.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.48%

Company Description

Twin Disc Inc is a United States-based firm engaged in the manufacture and sale of marine and heavy-duty off-highway power transmission equipment. The company operates its business through two reportable segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products portfolio includes marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and control systems.