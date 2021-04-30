 Skip to main content

Recap: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 8:16am   Comments
Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) moved higher by 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.32% year over year to $3.52, which beat the estimate of $3.16.

Revenue of $1,637,000,000 rose by 13.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,580,000,000.

Outlook

Alexion Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $168.51

52-week low: $94.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.98%

Company Overview

Alexion Pharmaceuticals specializes in developing and marketing drugs for rare, life-threatening medical conditions. Its blockbuster product, Soliris, is approved for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD). Next-generation Ultomiris is approved in PNH and aHUS. Strensiq and Kanuma target ultrarare metabolic diseases. Alexion's pipeline targets rare diseases with high unmet need in hematology, nephrology, metabolic diseases, neurology, cardiology, and other areas.

 

