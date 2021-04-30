 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Skyworks Solutions Shares Are Trading Lower Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Robust Q4 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 8:29am   Comments
Share:
Skyworks Solutions Shares Are Trading Lower Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, Robust Q4 Guidance
  • Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKSreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 53% year-on-year to $1.172 billion, exceeding analyst estimate of $1.15 billion.
  • The broad markets portfolio continues to gain momentum, with strong sequential and year-over-year growth, CEO Liam K. Griffin said. The core business combined with the pending acquisition of the Infrastructure and Automotive business of Silicon Labs position Skyworks to capture an outsized portion of the opportunities that lie ahead, added Griffin.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 60 basis points to 50.8%. Non-GAAP operating margin expanded 510 basis points to 37.6%.
  • Non-GAAP EPS of $2.37 beat the analyst estimate of $2.35.
  • The company generated $615.7 million in operating cash flow. It held $1.1 billion in cash and equivalents.
  • The board declared a cash dividend of $0.50 per share payable on June 8, 2021.
  • Guidance: Q3 revenue guidance lies between $1.075 billion and $1.125 billion. The company expects continued momentum and growth into the June quarter from robust demand for connectivity solutions in mobile and broad markets. The analyst estimate was $1.07 billion.
  • Non-GAAP EPS outlook is $2.13 against the analyst estimate of $2.1.
  • It is worth noting that SWKS stock had run up 23.8% in the last quarter going into earnings.
  • Price action: SWKS shares traded lower by 7.76% at $182.5 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SWKS)

11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
15 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Skyworks Solutions: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Dividends Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com