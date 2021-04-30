 Skip to main content

Recap: Colgate-Palmolive Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 6.67% over the past year to $0.80, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $4,344,000,000 up by 6.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,250,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Colgate-Palmolive hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations

Price Action

52-week high: $86.41

Company's 52-week low was at $65.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.60%

Company Overview

Since its founding in 1806, Colgate-Palmolive has grown to become a leading global consumer product company. In addition to its namesake oral care line, the firm manufactures shampoos, shower gels, deodorants, and home care products that are sold in over 200 countries around the world (international sales account for about 75% of its consolidated total, including approximately 50% from emerging regions). It also owns specialty pet food maker Hill's, which sells its products through veterinarians and specialty pet retailers.

 

