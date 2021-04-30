 Skip to main content

Recap: Newell Brands Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 233.33% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.13.

Revenue of $2,288,000,000 up by 21.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,070,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.63 and $1.73.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $9,900,000,000 and $10,100,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ucitc4a8

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $27.43

52-week low: $11.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.41%

Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc is an American global consumer goods company. The business activities of the group are functioned through four segments namely, Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living and Learning and Development. Appliances and Cookware segment generates most of the revenue for the firm which caters club, department store, drug/grocery, home centers, mass merchant, specialty retailers, distributors and e-commerce companies.

 

BZI-RecapsEarnings News

