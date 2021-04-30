Hill-Rom Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) moved higher by 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 35.16% year over year to $1.73, which beat the estimate of $1.43.

Revenue of $762,000,000 rose by 5.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $732,200,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.hill-rom.com%2F&eventid=3079835&sessionid=1&key=9BC0E769F7EE96AE0533A0D51750D6D1®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $117.68

Company's 52-week low was at $80.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.86%

Company Description

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc is a global provider of hospital equipment and medical supplies, including hospital beds for high- and low-acuity settings. Hill-Rom reports financial data across three operating segments: patient support systems (50% of fiscal 2018 sales), front-line care (34%), and surgical solutions (16%). The firm has significant operations internationally, with roughly 30% of revenue derived from international sources and the remaining 70% from its U.S. business.