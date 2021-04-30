Pitney Bowes: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 40.00% over the past year to $0.07, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $915,197,000 rose by 14.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $873,860,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pitney Bowes hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5zyuzntw

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $15.50

52-week low: $2.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.38%

Company Overview

Pitney Bowes is a global technology company that offers e-commerce solutions to its clients. The company provides various products and services such as domestic delivery, return and fulfillment, cross-border shipping solutions, sorting services for large volumes of postal mails, technological solutions to enable digital mailing, shipping, and other services. The company operates through three business segments: global e-commerce, presort services, and SendTech Solutions. The company generates roughly half of its revenue through the SendTech Solutions segment, and most of its revenue is earned in the United States.