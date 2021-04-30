 Skip to main content

WisdomTree Investments: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:15am   Comments
Shares of WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 14.29% year over year to $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $72,830,000 up by 14.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $71,410,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3kg2trey

Technicals

52-week high: $6.93

Company's 52-week low was at $2.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.52%

Company Description

WisdomTree Investments is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded product (ETP) sponsor and asset manager. Its ETP products are constructed to track or outperform the performance of broad or specific equity, fixed income, or alternatives market segment, or a basket of a commodity or currency. ETF options include funds that track WisdomTree's own indexes, third party indexes, or actively managed funds. WisdomTree offers its products through a number of distribution channels including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors (RIA), and institutional investors. RIAs and wirehouses provide over half of the company's assets under management.

 

