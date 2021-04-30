 Skip to main content

Recap: Chevron Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) decreased 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 43.04% year over year to $0.90, which were in line with the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $32,029,000,000 rose by 1.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $30,370,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Chevron hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1445006&tp_key=1deaf6d015

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $112.70

52-week low: $65.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.67%

Company Profile

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. Chevron is the second- largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.1 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.3 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.9 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the U.S. and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2020 stood at 11.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 6.1 billion barrels of liquids and 29.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

 

