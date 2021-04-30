Aon: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aon (NYSE:AON) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.30% year over year to $4.28, which beat the estimate of $4.05.

Revenue of $3,525,000,000 higher by 9.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,350,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.aon.com%2F&eventid=3079953&sessionid=1&key=6F8A69D109C1B6F1C88B816B82F5F2D7®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $240.03

Company's 52-week low was at $167.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.04%

Company Description

Aon is a leading global provider of insurance and reinsurance brokerage and human resource solutions. Its operations are tilted toward its brokerage operations. Headquartered in London, Aon has about 50,000 employees and operations in 120 countries around the world.