 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aon: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Aon (NYSE:AON) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.30% year over year to $4.28, which beat the estimate of $4.05.

Revenue of $3,525,000,000 higher by 9.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,350,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.aon.com%2F&eventid=3079953&sessionid=1&key=6F8A69D109C1B6F1C88B816B82F5F2D7&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $240.03

Company's 52-week low was at $167.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.04%

Company Description

Aon is a leading global provider of insurance and reinsurance brokerage and human resource solutions. Its operations are tilted toward its brokerage operations. Headquartered in London, Aon has about 50,000 employees and operations in 120 countries around the world.

 

Related Articles (AON)

Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2021
Aon's Earnings Outlook
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Expert Ratings for Aon
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com