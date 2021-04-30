 Skip to main content

Recap: L3Harris Technologies Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 13.57% year over year to $3.18, which beat the estimate of $2.94.

Revenue of $4,567,000,000 decreased by 1.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,540,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $12.70 and $13.00.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $18,500,000,000 and $18,900,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.l3harris.com/events/shareholder/first-quarter-calendar-2021-earnings-conference-call

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $212.21

Company's 52-week low was at $158.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.55%

Company Overview

L3Harris Technologies was created in 2019 from the merger of L3 Technologies and Harris, two defense contractors that provide products for the command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) market. The firm also has smaller operations serving the civil government, particularly the Federal Aviation Administration's communication infrastructure, and produces various avionics for defense and commercial aviation.

 

