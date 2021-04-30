 Skip to main content

Recap: Clorox Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) moved higher by 1.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 14.29% year over year to $1.62, which beat the estimate of $1.48.

Revenue of $1,781,000,000 declined by 0.11% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,870,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $7.45 and $7.65.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $7,393,100,000 and $7,595,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 01:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/clx/mediaframe/44250/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $239.87

Company's 52-week low was at $176.73

Price action over last quarter: down 1.70%

Company Profile

With a history dating back more than 100 years, Clorox now sells a variety of consumer staples products, including cleaning supplies, laundry care, trash bags, cat litter, charcoal, food dressings, water-filtration products, and natural personal-care products. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, SOS, Tilex, Kingsford, Fresh Step, Glad, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Brita, and Burt's Bees. Just shy of 85% of Clorox's sales stem from its home turf.

 

