Community Bankers Trust: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) moved higher by 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 400.00% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $15,706,000 higher by 15.72% year over year, which beat the estimate of $14,940,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 30, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/996/40822

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $8.99

52-week low: $4.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.20%

Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp is single-bank holding company for Essex Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial banking business and provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses, including individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services and safe deposit box facilities. It operates in over three business lines namely retail and small business banking, commercial and industrial banking and real estate lending. Geographically, all the business activities are operated in the United States.