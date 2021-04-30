 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For April 30, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 4:50am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $54.60 billion. Exxon Mobil shares gained 0.3% to $59.10 in pre-market trading.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued upbeat Q2 sales guidance. Amazon shares rose 2.4% to $3,554.35 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to have earned $0.90 per share on revenue of $30.37 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Chevron shares gained 0.1% to $107.05 in pre-market trading.

  • Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak revenue guidance for the second quarter. Twitter shares dipped 11.4% to $57.66 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Analysts expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $5.60 billion. Johnson Controls shares gained 1% to $63.88 in pre-market trading.

