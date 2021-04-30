5 Stocks To Watch For April 30, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $54.60 billion. Exxon Mobil shares gained 0.3% to $59.10 in pre-market trading.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter and also issued upbeat Q2 sales guidance. Amazon shares rose 2.4% to $3,554.35 in the pre-market trading session.

Analysts are expecting Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) to have earned $0.90 per share on revenue of $30.37 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Chevron shares gained 0.1% to $107.05 in pre-market trading.

