Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $23.30 million.
• Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $57.70 million.
• L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.
• Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $123.97 million.
• Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $353.75 million.
• Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $117.20 million.
• Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $873.86 million.
• Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.
• iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.56 million.
• BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $578.16 million.
• Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.
• Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $664.49 million.
• Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
• Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.
• Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.
• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.
• Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $54.60 billion.
• AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion.
• Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
• IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $12.76 billion.
• Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $745.64 million.
• Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $30.37 billion.
• W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.30 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.
• Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $12.50 billion.
• Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $5.60 billion.
• LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $9.09 billion.
• Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.
• Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $732.20 million.
• Aon (NYSE:AON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.
• Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $18.57 billion.
• Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $377.69 million.
• Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.
• Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $658.44 million.
• PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $305.97 million.
• Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
• Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $278.80 million.
• US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $219.60 million.
• Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $14.94 million.
• Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $93.75 million.
• WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $71.41 million.
• W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $307.46 million.
• Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $181.59 million.
• Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $87.52 million.
• Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $125.30 million.
• CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $71.92 million.
• AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $352.55 million.
• Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $84.74 million.
• Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $358.73 million.
• New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $124.90 million.
• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $689.51 million.
• Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $95.61 million.
• MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $195.53 million.
• JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.
• Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Eni (NYSE:E) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Health Sciences (NASDAQ:HSAQ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
