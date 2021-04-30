 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2021 4:11am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For April 30, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $23.30 million.

• Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $57.70 million.

• L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.

• Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $123.97 million.

• Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.40 per share on revenue of $353.75 million.

• Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $117.20 million.

• Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $873.86 million.

• Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $2.52 billion.

• iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $8.56 million.

• BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $578.16 million.

• Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.07 billion.

• Carter's (NYSE:CRI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $664.49 million.

• Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $4.25 billion.

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.40 billion.

• Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $54.60 billion.

• AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion.

• Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• IES Hldgs (NASDAQ:IESC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.83 per share on revenue of $12.76 billion.

• Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $745.64 million.

• Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $30.37 billion.

• W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.30 per share on revenue of $3.05 billion.

• Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.26 per share on revenue of $12.50 billion.

• Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $5.60 billion.

• LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $9.09 billion.

• Imperial Oil (AMEX:IMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $9.24 billion.

• Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $732.20 million.

• Aon (NYSE:AON) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.05 per share on revenue of $3.35 billion.

• Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.40 per share on revenue of $18.57 billion.

• Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $377.69 million.

• Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $3.44 billion.

• Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $658.44 million.

• PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $305.97 million.

• Avient (NYSE:AVNT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Barnes Gr (NYSE:B) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $278.80 million.

• US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $219.60 million.

• Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $14.94 million.

• Provident Finl Services (NYSE:PFS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $93.75 million.

• WisdomTree Inv (NASDAQ:WETF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $71.41 million.

• W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $307.46 million.

• Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $181.59 million.

• Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $87.52 million.

• Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $125.30 million.

• CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $71.92 million.

• AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $352.55 million.

• Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $84.74 million.

• Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.12 per share on revenue of $358.73 million.

• New Home Co (NYSE:NWHM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $124.90 million.

• Moog Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:MOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $689.51 million.

• Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $95.61 million.

• MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $195.53 million.

• JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eni (NYSE:E) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Health Sciences (NASDAQ:HSAQ) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

