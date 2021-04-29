Biomarin Pharmaceutical: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 79.55% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $486,030,000 decreased by 3.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $446,450,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,750,000,000 and $1,850,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=F1263B20-BE46-4ECA-876D-F6FFD8F51EF3&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.biomarin.com%2F

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $131.94

52-week low: $71.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.74%

Company Profile

BioMarin's focus is on rare-disease therapies. Genzyme (now part of Sanofi) markets Aldurazyme through its joint venture with BioMarin, and BioMarin markets Naglazyme, Vimizim, and Brineura independently. BioMarin also markets Kuvan and Palynziq to treat the rare metabolic disorder PKU (in addition to long-standing U.S. rights, BioMarin has reacquired international rights for Kuvan and Palynziq from Merck KGaA). BioMarin has a hemophilia A gene therapy and a treatment for achondroplasia in late-stage clinical trials.