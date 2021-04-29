Pacific Biosciences: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 4600.00% over the past year to ($0.45), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.45).

Revenue of $28,997,000 rose by 85.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $25,670,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Pacific Biosciences hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/omcdwuxj

Price Action

52-week high: $53.69

52-week low: $3.13

Price action over last quarter: down 35.44%

Company Overview

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of tools for biological research. The company develops sequencing systems to assist in resolving genetically complex problems. Its sequencing systems provide access to a wide range of applications and are designed for expandable improvements to performance capability. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from North America, followed by Asia and Europe.