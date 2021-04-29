Recap: Cirrus Logic Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 2.94% over the past year to $0.66, which missed the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $293,537,000 higher by 5.10% year over year, which missed the estimate of $302,470,000.

Outlook

Cirrus Logic Sees Q1 Sales $240M-$280M vs $282.72M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cirrus.com%2F&eventid=3082492&sessionid=1&key=209EA3776C60D4EA014DA2392E6FAEED®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $103.25

52-week low: $55.30

Price action over last quarter: down 14.64%

Company Profile

Cirrus Logic Inc is a provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. The firm's products are organized into two streams: portable audio products, and non-portable audio and other products. These products include analog and mixed-signal components targeting mobile devices, smart homes, and applications in the automotive, energy, and industrial markets. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from the United States, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and countries across the world.