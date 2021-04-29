Merit Medical Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights
Quarterly Results
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 36.84% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.36.
Revenue of $248,913,000 rose by 2.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $230,850,000.
Guidance
Merit Medical Systems Sees FY 2021 Net Revenue $994M-$1.014B Vs $999.65M Est
Conference Call Details
Date: Apr 29, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/e4k24bde
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $64.49
52-week low: $37.47
Price action over last quarter: Up 15.42%
Company Overview
Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is a South Jordan, Utah, based medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for use in interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm currently reports through two overarching units, Cardiovascular (96% of 2018 revenue) and Endoscopy (4%). From a geographic perspective the firm is U.S. centric, with domestic sales accounting for approximately 55% of 2018 revenue and international sales making up the remaining 45%.
