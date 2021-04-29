SkyWest: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.34% over the past year to $0.71, which missed the estimate of $0.89.

Revenue of $534,555,000 declined by 26.77% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $575,760,000.

Outlook

SkyWest hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

SkyWest hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1088/40675

Price Action

52-week high: $61.16

Company's 52-week low was at $21.14

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.49%

Company Description

SkyWest Inc offers commercial air services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Additionally, it leases aircraft to capable users to help generate revenue. Generally, SkyWest provides regional flights, and utilizes its smaller, lower-cost aircraft to carry passengers that booked tickets through major airlines. It partners with major global carriers to fly and operate aircraft for a fee. SkyWest may use the major carriers' brand and ground support to coordinate marketing and easily transport passengers. The company has two reportable segments: SkyWest Airlines and SkyWest Leasing.