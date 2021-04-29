Allscripts Healthcare: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 111.11% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $368,400,000 declined by 11.59% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $368,660,000.

Guidance

Allscripts Healthcare hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/95z2g7iz

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $17.96

Company's 52-week low was at $5.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.92%

Company Overview

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions provides information technology and offerings to acute and ambulatory providers as well as hospital services. The company supports electric medical records, private cloud hosting, and other clinical services that support patient engagement and better outcomes. Additionally, the company offers administrative tools and services to improve operations, such as practice management, revenue cycle management, and clinical care coordination. Allscripts was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago.