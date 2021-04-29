The Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 100.00% over the past year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $53,757,000 rose by 25.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $52,320,000.

Looking Ahead

The Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $24.52

Company's 52-week low was at $5.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 33.33%

Company Profile

The Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company, through its subsidiary it is engaged in specialty lending namely securities backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and another equipment leasing, Small Business Administration lending, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, generated for sale into commercial mortgage-backed securities markets through securitizations. The company deposits and non-interest income are generated in the payments business which consists of issuing, acquiring and automated clearing house accounts. The firm also generates revenue from prepaid cards.