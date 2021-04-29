Western Digital: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 20.00% year over year to $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.68.

Revenue of $4,137,000,000 decreased by 0.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,970,000,000.

Guidance

Q4 EPS expected between $1.30 and $1.60.

Q4 revenue expected between $4,400,000,000 and $4,600,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p25yt6ni

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $74.66

52-week low: $33.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.68%

Company Description

Western Digital is a leader in the hard disk drive and flash markets. The company develops, manufactures, and provides data storage solutions to consumers, businesses, and governments. The company's product portfolio includes hard disk drives, solid-state drives, and public and private cloud data center storage solutions. Western Digital's SanDisk acquisition positions the company as a broad-based provider of media-agnostic storage solutions.