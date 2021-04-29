 Skip to main content

Emergent BioSolutions: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 5:03pm   Comments
Shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 15200.00% over the past year to $1.53, which beat the estimate of $1.12.

Revenue of $343,000,000 higher by 78.18% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $358,470,000.

Outlook

Emergent BioSolutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yvrb3cpe

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $137.61

52-week low: $60.70

Price action over last quarter: down 41.53%

Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions offers public health products to government and healthcare providers. The company has four main units: vaccines, which produces specialty vaccines for public health threats; devices, such as nasal sprays, skin lotions, and injections; therapeutics, which includes antibody-based treatments; and contract development and manufacturing, which brings treatments to market through collaboration with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the United States government. Most revenue comes from U.S. government purchases of vaccine, device, and therapeutic products.

 

