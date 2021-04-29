 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Twitter Nosedives On Q2 Guidance, Slower US DAU Growth
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
Share:
Twitter Nosedives On Q2 Guidance, Slower US DAU Growth

Social media platform Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) reported first-quarter financial results after market close Thursday.

What Happened: First-quarter revenue of $1.04 billion was a year-over-year increase of 28%. The revenue figure came in higher than the Street consensus of $1.03 billion.

Twitter reported adjusted earnings of 16 cents per share, beating estimates of 14 cents per share.

Advertising revenue of $899 million in the quarter was up 32% year-over-year. Growth of the segment was led by 19% higher costs per ads and 11% growth in advertising engagement.

Related Link: Twitter Unveils Professional Profiles, An Attempt to Rival LinkedIn?

Revenue for the U.S. segment grew 19% year-over-year to $556 million. International revenue of $480 million was up 41% year-over-year.

Average monetizable daily active users hit 199 million in the first quarter, up 20% year-over-year. The U.S. segment had monetizable DAU of 38 million, up from 33 million last year and 37 million in the fourth quarter. International monetizable DAU hit 162 million, up from 133 million last year and 155 million in the fourth quarter.

What’s Next: Twitter is guiding for second-quarter revenue to come in a range of $980 million to $1.08 billion. The consensus is for revenue to hit $1.06 billion in the second quarter.

The company expects revenue to grow faster than expenses in fiscal 2021.

TWTR Price Action: Shares of Twitter are down 9.7% to $58.75 in after-hours trading Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Bonawyn Eison Sees Unusual Options Activity In Twitter
Facebook Gets Embroiled In Another Censorship Controversy In India
Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
Time100 Most Influential Companies: What 61 Publicly Traded Companies Are On The Inaugural List?
Twitter's Earnings Outlook
Microsoft's LinkedIn Outdoes Pinterest, Snapchat In Revenue: What You Need To Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Twitter SpacesEarnings News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com