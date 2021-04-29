 Skip to main content

Why Molson Coors Beverage Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE: TAP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company's net sales decreased 9.7% driven by lower financial folumes, partially offset by net pricing growth. 

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. 

At the time of publication, the stock was trading 7% higher at $55.51. The stock has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $56.10. 

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

