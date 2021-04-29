Jon Najarian Says Apple's Quarter Was 'Perfect'

Jon Najarian described the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) earnings report as phenomenal Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

What Happened: Apple reported quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share, beating the estimate of 99 cents and revenue of $89.58 billion, beating the estimate of $77.35 billion. The company also added $90 billion to its share buyback and raised its dividend to 22 cents per share.

“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Thirteen out of 14 analysts raised their price targets on Apple following the report, Najarian said.

"I couldn't see a single thing in this quarter that wasn't just perfect," Najarian told CNBC.

Price Action: Apple has traded as high as $145.09 and as low as $69.55 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.30% at $133.98 at last check Thursday afternoon.

