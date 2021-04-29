 Skip to main content

CTS Beats On Q1 Earnings, Raises FY21 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 11:43am   Comments
CTS Beats On Q1 Earnings, Raises FY21 Guidance
  • CTS Corp (NYSE: CTSreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 25% year-on-year to $128.4 million, beating the analyst consensus of $119.2 million.
  • Sales to transportation customers and sales to other end markets rose 23% and 27%, respectively. The Sensor Scientific acquisition added $1.8 million of sales in Q1.
  • New business wins amounted to $156 million.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.46, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37.
  • The company held $103.4 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021. It generated $20.1 million in operating cash flow.
  • Guidance: The company raised the FY21 sales guidance from the previous range of $430 – $490 million to $445 – $500 million, in line with the analyst consensus of $473.27 million.
  • The adjusted EPS estimate was raised from $1.20 – $1.60 previously to $1.35 – $1.70, against the consensus estimate of $1.46.
  • Price action: CTS shares traded higher by 0.87% at $32.04 on the last check Thursday.

