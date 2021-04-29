 Skip to main content

OSI Systems Shares Are Trading Lower After Q3 Revenue Miss; Raised FY21 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 12:28pm   Comments
  • OSI Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSISreported a third-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 3.1% year-on-year to $283.8 million, missing the analyst consensus of $290.51 million.
  • Security division revenue declined 19.1% to $151.4 million due to the pandemic, while Healthcare division revenue rose 18.3% to $54 million. Optoelectronics and Manufacturing division revenue increased 28.5% to $90.3 million.
  • Q3 backlog rose 23% from Jun. 30, 2020.
  • Non-GAAP net income rose 14.5% to $25.3 million. Non-GAAP EPS was $1.38, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33.
  • The company generated $41.6 million in operating cash flow. It held $92.5 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Guidance: The company expected to conclude FY21 with Q4 sales growth of 11% - 20% and strong earnings from backlog strength and end-market momentum, stated CEO and Chair Deepak Chopra.
  • The company raised FY21 revenue guidance from the previous range of $1.110 billion - $1.145 billion to the new range of $1.123 billion - $1.148 billion, against analyst consensus of $1.13 billion.
  • Non-GAAP EPS estimate was raised from the previous range of $5.00 - $5.35 to the new range of $5.15 - $5.40, versus the consensus estimate of $5.16.
  • Price action: OSIS shares traded lower by 4.08% at $96.77 on the last check Thursday.

