Weyerhaeuser Earnings Preview

On Friday, April 30, Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Analysts covering Weyerhaeuser modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.89 on revenue of $2.52 billion. Weyerhaeuser earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.18 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $1.73 billion.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 394.44% increase for the company. Sales would be up 45.83% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.46 0.47 0 0.13 EPS Actual 0.48 0.52 0.11 0.18 Revenue Estimate 1.92 B 2.07 B 1.42 B 1.65 B Revenue Actual 2.06 B 2.11 B 1.63 B 1.73 B

Over the last 52-week period, shares of Weyerhaeuser are up 125.26%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Weyerhaeuser is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.