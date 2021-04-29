Earnings Preview: Hill-Rom Holdings

On Friday, April 30, Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Hill-Rom Holdings EPS will likely be near $1.43 while revenue will be around $732.20 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Hill-Rom Holdings posted EPS of $1.28 on sales of $723.20 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 11.72%. Revenue would be up 1.24% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 1.05 1.07 1.46 1.15 EPS Actual 1.53 1.17 1.95 1.28 Revenue Estimate 654.41 M 696.36 M 749.39 M 701.64 M Revenue Actual 741.10 M 705.30 M 767.50 M 723.20 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 13.47%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hill-Rom Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.