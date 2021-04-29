 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Nokia's Stock Trading Higher Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2021 8:50am   Comments
Share:
Why Is Nokia's Stock Trading Higher Today?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) is moving higher in premarket trading Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results.

What Happened: Nokia reported earnings of 8 cents per share, beating estimates of 1 cent per share, and revenue of $6.12 billion beating the estimate of $5.83 billion.

"We have delivered a robust start to the year with strong net sales, operating margin and cash flow. Today’s results demonstrate that we are on track to deliver on our three-phased plan to achieve sustainable, profitable growth and technology leadership," said Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia in a press release.

Nokia became a favorite play of the popular r/wallstreetbets subreddit when GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) was making headlines on a daily basis earlier in the year.

Related Link: If You Invested $1,000 In Nokia Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Price Action: Nokia has traded as high as $9.79 and as low as $3.21 over a 52-week period. The stock was up 16% at $4.87 at last check Thursday.

Photo courtesy of Nokia.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NOK)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Nokia: Q1 Earnings Insights
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
A Company Is Capitalizing On GameStop, Dogecoin Mania To Sell...Noodles
What Went Down With MicroVision Stock Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: wallstreetbets why it's movingEarnings News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com