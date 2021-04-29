 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Apple Or Ford?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 8:45am   Comments
Share:
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Apple Or Ford?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are trading lower by 3.7% Thursday morning after the company reported first-quarter earnings results.

Ford reported quarterly earnings of 89 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 21 cents per share. Ford also reported quarterly sales of $36.2 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $32.23 billion.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher by 2.7% after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also announced it added $90 billion to a buyback.

Apple reported quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 99 cents. Apple reported quarterly sales of $89.58 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $77.35 billion.

Photo courtesy of Ford.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + F)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
28 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise; Apple Tops Q2 Estimates
Apple, Tesla Earnings Reports Show An Increasing Reliance On China As A Market
8 Stocks To Watch For April 29, 2021
Apple Q2 Earnings Report Reinforces It Will Be 'Top-Performing' FAANG Stock Of 2021, Says Munster
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Movers Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com