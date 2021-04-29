 Skip to main content

Facebook Is A Buy As It Hits All-Time Highs: Sarat Sethi
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 29, 2021 10:27am   Comments
Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is firing on all cylinders, Douglas C. Lane & Associates' Sarat Sethi said Thursday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

What Happened: Facebook reported first-quarter earnings of $3.30 per share Wednesday, beating the estimate of $2.37, and revenue of $26.17 billion, beating the estimate of $23.67 billion.

"We had a strong quarter as we helped people stay connected and businesses grow. We will continue to invest aggressively to deliver new and meaningful experiences for years to come, including in newer areas like augmented and virtual reality, commerce, and the creator economy," Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's founder and CEO, said in a press release.

The sum-of-the-parts of Facebook is what is really exciting about the company, Sethi said, adding that Instagram and WhatsApp have not yet been monetized.

"We are still in the early innings," he said. 

Sethi told CNBC that he would buy more Facebook stock at its current price. 

Related Link: Facebook Surges To New Highs As Q1 Revenue Jumps 48%: What Investors Should Know

FB Price Action: Facebook was up 5.86% at $325.10 at last check. 

Photo courtesy of Facebook.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC InstagramEarnings Long Ideas News Movers Media Trading Ideas

