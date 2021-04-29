DISH Network Posts Upbeat Q1 Results, Decline In Pay-TV Subs
- DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ: DISH) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 39.8% year-on-year to $4.50 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $4.37 billion.
- Pay-TV subscribers declined 2.3% to 11.06 million, DISH TV subscribers fell 3.6% to 8.7 million, while SLING TV subscribers rose 2.7% to 2.4 million.
- Pay-TV ARPU rose 5.5% to $93.63.
- DISH ended the quarter with 8.89 million retail wireless subscribers.
- Wireless revenue amounted to $1.3 billion. Wireless ARPU stood at $38.89.
- Service revenue remained flat at $3.16 billion. Equipment sales and other revenue declined 23.8% to $39.6 million.
- U.S. accounted for $4.49 billion in revenue, with the remaining from Canada and Mexico.
- Operating margin expanded 1,474 basis points to 19.2%. Pay-TV accounted for 89% of the operating income, while Wireless segment accounted for the rest.
- EPS rose to $0.99, exceeding the analyst estimate of $0.81.
- The company generated $1.1 billion in operating cash flow. It held $4.5 billion in cash and equivalents.
- DISH repurchased $205 million of its 6.75% Senior Notes due 2021.
- Price action: DISH shares traded lower by 0.76% at $41.28 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
