Recap: ConnectOne Bancorp Q1 Earnings
Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 446.67% over the past year to $0.82, which beat the estimate of $0.67.
Revenue of $61,163,000 up by 10.64% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $61,710,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Apr 29, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://ir.connectonebank.com/news-market-information/event-calendar/default.aspx
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $28.24
Company's 52-week low was at $10.81
Price action over last quarter: Up 26.87%
Company Description
ConnectOne Bancorp Inc is a holding company. The company through its holding provides banking services including lending, depository, and related financial services to commercial, industrial and governmental customers. It is managed as one segment: a community bank. It generates revenue from net interest income.
