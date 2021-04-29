 Skip to main content

Recap: Altria Group Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:37am   Comments
Shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 1.83% over the past year to $1.07, which beat the estimate of $1.05.

Revenue of $4,129,000,000 declined by 4.60% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,980,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.49 and $4.62.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/mo/mediaframe/44598/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $52.59

Company's 52-week low was at $35.02

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.36%

Company Profile

Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, U.S. Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Ste. Michelle Wine Estates, Nu-Mark, and Philip Morris Capital, although the company plans to wind down Philip Morris Capital by the end of 2022. It holds a 10.2% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria holds the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the U.S. with a 43% share in 2020.

 

