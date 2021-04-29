 Skip to main content

Recap: International Paper Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:39am
Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) rose 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 33.33% over the past year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.62.

Revenue of $5,363,000,000 rose by 0.21% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,340,000,000.

Outlook

International Paper hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finternationalpaper2015.q4web.com%2F&eventid=3081954&sessionid=1&key=338BFB3902D6CF445C4991FADF03D88B&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $58.14

52-week low: $29.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 22.60%

Company Overview

International Paper manufactures packaging products and printing papers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market and about 25% of the uncoated free sheet paper market. Though it has operations in Brazil, Russia, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

