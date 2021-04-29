Brunswick: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 133.33% year over year to $2.24, which beat the estimate of $1.46.

Revenue of $1,433,000,000 rose by 48.42% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,210,000,000.

Guidance

Q2 revenue expected between $1,482,000,000 and $1,482,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/bwk/mediaframe/44625/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $108.95

52-week low: $42.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.96%

Company Description

Brunswick Corp is the leader in several recreational sectors. The firm is the leading boat manufacturer, and its brands include Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser inboard engines; and Boston Whaler, and Bayliner boats. It is also the leading manufacturer of fitness equipment, under the Life Fitness and Hammer Strength brands. The firm also manufactures billiards equipment under the Brunswick and Contender brands.