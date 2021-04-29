Recap: Blueprint Medicines Q1 Earnings

Shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 18.48% over the past year to ($1.72), which beat the estimate of ($1.86).

Revenue of $21,576,000 higher by 249.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,250,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7o6u7tyv

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $125.61

Company's 52-week low was at $56.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.54%

Company Overview

Blueprint Medicines Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on improving the lives of patients with diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. The company has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a rare genetic disease. Its drug candidates BLU-285, which targets KIT Exon 17 mutants and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinase mutants that are drivers of cancer and proliferative disorders. Its other drug candidate is BLU 554 FOR Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma, and BLU-667 for Ret Mutations, Fusions, and Predicted Resistant Mutants.