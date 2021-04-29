 Skip to main content

Recap: CNX Resources Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 8:02am   Comments
Shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) moved higher by 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 40.98% over the past year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.28.

Revenue of $473,073,000 up by 13.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $402,400,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

CNX Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cnx/mediaframe/44458/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $15.88

Company's 52-week low was at $7.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.65%

Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company. It primarily focuses on the exploration, development, production, gathering, processing, and acquisition of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company's operating segment include Shale; Coalbed Methane and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Shale segment. In addition, it offers gas gathering and water delivery solutions, as well as land services to third-parties.

 

