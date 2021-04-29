 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Molson Coors Beverage Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 97.14% over the past year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $1,898,000,000 declined by 9.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,880,000,000.

Guidance

Molson Coors reaffirmed guidance for 2021.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.molsoncoors.com%2F&eventid=3079712&sessionid=1&key=31FB84CC671B9756019822867AD2D66A&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $56.10

Company's 52-week low was at $32.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.96%

Company Description

Molson Coors is the fifth- largest beer producer globally, boasting top-two positioning in the U.S., Canada, and many Central European markets. It brews and markets a slew of company-owned brands including Blue Moon, Coors, Miller, Vizzy, and Staropramen. It also sells various partner brands in certain locales such as Topo Chico (licensed from Coca-Cola), Amstel and Dos Equis in Canada (through an exclusive import/license arrangement with Heineken) and Corona in Central Europe (through an agreement with Anheuser-Busch InBev). The firm's go-to-market approach differs by geography as well, primarily using independent distributors in the U.S., but deploying hybrid models in Canada and Europe.

 

Related Articles (TAP)

Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
No Reefer Madness Here: 5 Cannabis-Focused Stocks For The 420 Trader
Video: Cannabis Investing, Stock Picks With C3 Fund's Josh Kincaid, Vice Ventures' Catharine Dockery
The Week In Cannabis: New Mexico, Switzerland, Federal Legalization, Aphria, Organigram And More
Molson Coors, HEXO Cannabis JV Truss Beverage To Launch Six New Products This Summer
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 13, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com