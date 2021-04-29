Merck & Co: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) decreased 3.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 6.67% over the past year to $1.40, which missed the estimate of $1.63.

Revenue of $12,080,000,000 up by 0.19% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $12,660,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Merck reaffirmed FY21 guidance.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=8E92AEF0-C0A2-4C15-86B8-C351526F195A&LangLocaleID=1033&Referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.merck.com%2F

Technicals

52-week high: $87.80

Company's 52-week low was at $71.72

Price action over last quarter: down 1.72%

Company Profile

Merck makes pharmaceutical products to treat several conditions in a number of therapeutic areas, including cardiometabolic disease, cancer, and infections. Within cancer, the firm's immuno-oncology platform is growing as a major contributor to overall sales. The company also has a substantial vaccine business, with treatments to prevent hepatitis B and pediatric diseases as well as HPV and shingles. Additionally, Merck sells animal health-related drugs. From a geographical perspective, close to 40% of the firm's sales are generated in the United States.