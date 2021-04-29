 Skip to main content

Recap: Caterpillar Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:15am
Shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) rose 2.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 79.38% over the past year to $2.87, which beat the estimate of $1.94.

Revenue of $11,887,000,000 rose by 11.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,090,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Caterpillar hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Caterpillar hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.caterpillar.com%2F&eventid=3081144&sessionid=1&key=A03B44A06BD02394A22E23907B719FD1&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $237.78

Company's 52-week low was at $100.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.65%

Company Overview

Caterpillar is an iconic manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment with over 15% market share in 2020. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Caterpillar Financial Services. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with over 2,000 branches maintained by 168 dealers. Caterpillar Financial Services provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

 

