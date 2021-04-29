Keurig Dr Pepper: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.79% year over year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $2,902,000,000 rose by 11.06% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,720,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.58 and $1.61.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $12,082,720,000 and $12,315,080,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1099/40892

Price Action

52-week high: $36.45

Company's 52-week low was at $25.55

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.37%

Company Overview

Keurig Dr Pepper, the product of a 2018 merger between Dr Pepper Snapple and Keurig Green Mountain, is the third- largest nonalcoholic beverage company in North America. In addition to the eponyms, the firm's flagship brands include 7UP, Canada Dry, Schweppes, Mott's, and Bai. The company situates itself at different positions of the value chain depending on the segment (it reports four operating segments) and the product. It is primarily a brand owner in its beverage concentrates and Latin America beverages segments, as well as for the single-serve brewers within its coffee systems segment, and owns integrated production and distribution operations in its packaged beverages segment as well as for its K-cup pods.