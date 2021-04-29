 Skip to main content

Recap: Atkore Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 7:25am
Shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) rose 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 181.82% year over year to $2.79, which beat the estimate of $1.83.

Revenue of $639,543,000 higher by 40.36% year over year, which beat the estimate of $556,800,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $10.00 and $10.70.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,471,000,000 and $2,647,500,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atkore.com%2F&eventid=3054942&sessionid=1&key=1D873BC855AF1DDBD642145D00E18284&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $78.89

Company's 52-week low was at $20.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.20%

Company Overview

Atkore Inc is a diversified Industrials company. The company manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products. Atkore has two business segments, Electrical and Infrastructure and Engineered Products and Services. The Electrical and Infrastructure segment offers a broad and diverse range of electrical products, including electrical conduits, armoured and metal-clad cable and cable management systems. The Engineered Products and Services segment manufactures mechanical tube, fence framework, fire sprinkler pipe, metal framing systems, hollow structural sections, and sheets and plates. Also, the company provides ancillary services to customers in the form of slitting and cutting of structural steel sheets.

 

