Recap: CBIZ Q1 Earnings

Shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 39.39% year over year to $0.92, which beat the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $300,730,000 higher by 8.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $284,410,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

CBIZ hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Apr 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://cbiz.gcs-web.com/events/event-details/q1-2021-cbiz-inc-earnings-conference-call

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $34.13

Company's 52-week low was at $20.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.26%

Company Overview

CBIZ Inc through its subsidiaries provides professional business services. Its business units have been aggregated into three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The company provides its services to various industries such as Agribusiness, Construction, Health Care, Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Retail, Financial Institutions, and Government among others. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Financial Services segment and geographically from the United States.