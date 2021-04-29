Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $290.51 million.
• Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion.
• PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.
• Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $28.25 million.
• AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $807.41 million.
• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.75 per share on revenue of $168.74 million.
• Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $638.31 million.
• Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.
• BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $573.00 million.
• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $609.52 million.
• Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $123.46 million.
• Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.
• CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.
• Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $316.99 million.
• Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $222.85 million.
• Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $914.44 million.
• Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $368.43 million.
• Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $351.33 million.
• Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $117.44 million.
• Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $284.20 million.
• Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.
• Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.
• Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $677.99 million.
• Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $668.51 million.
• Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $347.23 million.
• Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.
• NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $8.69 million.
• nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $510.75 million.
• Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $582.35 million.
• Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $740.71 million.
• PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $85.42 million.
• Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $166.62 million.
• Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $4.63 per share on revenue of $37.56 million.
• Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.
• SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $252.95 million.
• Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.
• Total (NYSE:TOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $36.09 billion.
• TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $195.56 million.
• Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $334.27 million.
• Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $667.25 million.
• Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $332.45 million.
• Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
• BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $161.57 million.
• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $119.20 million.
• Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $983.05 million.
• EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.
• FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $619.13 million.
• Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $216.96 million.
• Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.
• Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $105.00 million.
• Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $920.00 thousand.
• MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $150.06 million.
• Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.
• Southern (NYSE:SOLN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• iStar (NYSE:STAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $100.20 million.
• West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $24.70 million.
• Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.
• Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $67.55 million.
• S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.
• Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.43 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.
• Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $797.64 million.
• Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $230.38 million.
• Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $58.15 million.
• Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $44.60 million.
• Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $462.49 million.
• American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.
• Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.
• BCE (NYSE:BCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.
• Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $954.33 million.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $11.11 billion.
• Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.86 per share on revenue of $17.25 million.
• Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $26.72 billion.
• ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $61.71 million.
• Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $528.58 million.
• Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $36.23 million.
• Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $38.49 million.
• International Paper (NYSE:IP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.
• Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $476.02 million.
• Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $262.46 million.
• McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.
• Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.
• Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.
• PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $662.93 million.
• Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $872.50 million.
• Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $648.52 million.
• Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.
• LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $264.75 million.
• T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.
• Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $269.40 million.
• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.
• Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $611.39 million.
• CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.
• Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $93.22 million.
• Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.
• Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
• Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $712.03 million.
• A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $768.34 million.
• Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $402.40 million.
• Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.42 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.
• Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $12.66 billion.
• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.48 per share on revenue of $8.53 billion.
• Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $809.37 million.
• Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.
• Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $11.09 billion.
• CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $284.41 million.
• CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $156.52 million.
• 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $412.75 million.
• Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $312.47 million.
• Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.
• Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.62 million.
• OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $254.54 million.
• PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.56 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.
• Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $298.42 million.
• Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $626.25 million.
• Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $350.84 million.
• Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.
• WEX (NYSE:WEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $411.81 million.
• Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
• Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $147.10 million.
• Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $445.64 million.
• Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $556.80 million.
• Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $418.08 million.
• DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.
• ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $252.72 million.
• Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $730.18 million.
• KBR (NYSE:KBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.
• M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.
• NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $139.36 million.
• Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $239.83 million.
• Southern (NYSE:SO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.
• Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $251.00 million.
• Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.65 per share on revenue of $9.72 billion.
• Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
• Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
• Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $629.02 million.
• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class B Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $63.95 billion.
• Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $611.86 million.
• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $168.62 million.
• Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $293.00 million.
• Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $295.74 million.
• Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $849.00 million.
• OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $78.81 million.
• Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $777.93 million.
• Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $236.00 million.
• NIO (NYSE:NIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $103.93 million.
• Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.
• AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $78.73 million.
• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.
• Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $77.51 million.
• Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $430.61 million.
• Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $850.51 million.
• Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $345.62 million.
• Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $268.18 million.
• Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $436.02 million.
• Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
• Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $23.82 million.
• Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $660.98 million.
• Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $559.70 million.
• Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $404.53 million.
• Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $263.97 million.
• Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $182.44 million.
• Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $481.73 million.
• Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $627.29 million.
• Evans Bancorp (AMEX:EVBN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $21.19 million.
• Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.
• Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $294.15 million.
• World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.10 billion.
• Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $65.95 million.
• LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $34.35 million.
• Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.
• Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $11.46 million.
• Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Terex (NYSE:TEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $832.03 million.
• Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.
• Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $395.60 million.
• VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $363.39 million.
• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.
• Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $294.70 million.
• Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $473.19 million.
• eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $111.34 million.
• Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $220.00 million.
• SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $87.50 million.
• Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $545.24 million.
• Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $72.05 million.
• Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $201.54 million.
• Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $282.82 million.
• Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $158.35 million.
• Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $446.45 million.
• Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $92.35 million.
• ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $7.93 million.
• Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $592.54 million.
• Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $62.98 million.
• Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $34.73 million.
• CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $178.55 million.
• Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $188.46 million.
• Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.
• Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.
• Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $358.47 million.
• Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $133.00 million.
• Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $102.54 million.
• Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
• Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $122.63 million.
• First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $771.31 million.
• Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $340.32 million.
• Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $85.85 million.
• KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.
• Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.
• Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $128.98 million.
• Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.
• Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $26.55 million.
• Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $230.85 million.
• Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $104.03 million.
• NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $59.94 million.
• Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $162.22 million.
• Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $24.10 million.
• Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $88.11 million.
• Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.60 million.
• ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $801.83 million.
• Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $336.97 million.
• Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $115.06 million.
• The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $52.32 million.
• Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $533.73 million.
• Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $151.79 million.
• Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.
• USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $154.70 million.
• Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $46.78 million.
• Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.61 million.
• DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $484.23 million.
• Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $740.05 million.
• BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $15.79 million.
• Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $25.67 million.
• Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.54 per share on revenue of $104.46 billion.
• Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion.
• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.63 million.
• Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $368.66 million.
• Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $27.95 million.
• Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $246.70 million.
• SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $575.76 million.
• Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.
• Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $53.02 million.
• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
• Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.
• Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $23.67 million.
• Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $69.67 million.
• Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.92 per share on revenue of $422.26 million.
• CAI International (NYSE:CAI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $82.68 million.
• CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $302.47 million.
• CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $14.51 million.
• Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $87.21 million.
• DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.
• US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $224.89 million.
• Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.
• WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSE:ELD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $224.97 million.
• Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $631.97 million.
• Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $177.00 million.
• Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $83.21 million.
• Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $681.32 million.
• Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $614.25 million.
• Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $70.26 million.
• Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $18.81 million.
• Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $54.17 million.
• LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $35.20 million.
• LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.
• Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $17.10 million.
• Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $392.97 million.
• MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $111.92 million.
• National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $342.16 million.
• Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $143.50 million.
• Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $143.25 million.
• Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $149.48 million.
• Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSE:PSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $41.42 million.
• Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $19.00 million.
• Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $59.13 million.
• SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $352.24 million.
• Sasol (NYSE:SSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.
• WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $420.65 million.
Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets