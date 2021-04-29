Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $290.51 million.

• Fomento Economico (NYSE:FMX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $6.49 billion.

• PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $4.83 billion.

• Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $28.25 million.

• AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $807.41 million.

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.75 per share on revenue of $168.74 million.

• Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $638.31 million.

• Brunswick (NYSE:BC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $573.00 million.

• Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $609.52 million.

• Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $123.46 million.

• Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion.

• Consolidated Comms Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNSL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $316.99 million.

• Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $222.85 million.

• Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.36 per share on revenue of $914.44 million.

• Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $368.43 million.

• Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gol Intelligent Airlines (NYSE:GOL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $351.33 million.

• Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $117.44 million.

• Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $284.20 million.

• Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $6.25 billion.

• Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $3.99 billion.

• Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $677.99 million.

• Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $668.51 million.

• Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $347.23 million.

• Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $5.83 billion.

• NexPoint Real Estate (NYSE:NREF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $8.69 million.

• nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $510.75 million.

• Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $582.35 million.

• Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $740.71 million.

• PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $85.42 million.

• Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $166.62 million.

• Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $4.63 per share on revenue of $37.56 million.

• Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $252.95 million.

• Millicom Intl Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.59 billion.

• Total (NYSE:TOT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $36.09 billion.

• TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $195.56 million.

• Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $334.27 million.

• Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $667.25 million.

• Materion (NYSE:MTRN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $332.45 million.

• Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• BrightSphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $161.57 million.

• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $119.20 million.

• Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.94 per share on revenue of $983.05 million.

• EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.20 billion.

• FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $619.13 million.

• Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $216.96 million.

• Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $105.00 million.

• Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $920.00 thousand.

• MACOM Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $150.06 million.

• Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• Southern (NYSE:SOLN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• iStar (NYSE:STAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $100.20 million.

• West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $24.70 million.

• Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $2.89 billion.

• Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $67.55 million.

• S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.03 per share on revenue of $1.93 billion.

• Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.43 per share on revenue of $2.69 billion.

• Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $797.64 million.

• Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $230.38 million.

• Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $58.15 million.

• Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.32 per share on revenue of $44.60 million.

• Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $462.49 million.

• American Tower (NYSE:AMT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $2.17 billion.

• Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.73 billion.

• BCE (NYSE:BCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $4.43 billion.

• Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $954.33 million.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $11.11 billion.

• Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.86 per share on revenue of $17.25 million.

• Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $26.72 billion.

• ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $61.71 million.

• Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.21 per share on revenue of $528.58 million.

• Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $36.23 million.

• Hershey (NYSE:HSY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.

• Imax (NYSE:IMAX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $38.49 million.

• International Paper (NYSE:IP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $5.34 billion.

• Kirby (NYSE:KEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $476.02 million.

• Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $262.46 million.

• McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $5.03 billion.

• Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $4.98 billion.

• Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $3.26 billion.

• PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $662.93 million.

• Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $872.50 million.

• Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $648.52 million.

• Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $264.75 million.

• T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.93 per share on revenue of $1.79 billion.

• Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $269.40 million.

• Textron (NYSE:TXT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $2.73 billion.

• Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $611.39 million.

• CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $5.80 billion.

• Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $93.22 million.

• Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $712.03 million.

• A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $768.34 million.

• Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $402.40 million.

• Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $7.42 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion.

• Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.63 per share on revenue of $12.66 billion.

• Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.48 per share on revenue of $8.53 billion.

• Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $809.37 million.

• Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTBB) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.

• Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $11.09 billion.

• CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $284.41 million.

• CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $156.52 million.

• 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $412.75 million.

• Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $312.47 million.

• Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $2.72 billion.

• Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.62 million.

• OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $254.54 million.

• PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.56 per share on revenue of $4.70 billion.

• Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $298.42 million.

• Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.42 per share on revenue of $626.25 million.

• Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.74 per share on revenue of $350.84 million.

• Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion.

• WEX (NYSE:WEX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $411.81 million.

• Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Celestica (NYSE:CLS) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Amarin Corp (NASDAQ:AMRN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $147.10 million.

• Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $445.64 million.

• Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $556.80 million.

• Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $418.08 million.

• DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $4.36 billion.

• ExlService Holdings (NASDAQ:EXLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $252.72 million.

• Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.87 per share on revenue of $730.18 million.

• KBR (NYSE:KBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.

• LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.96 billion.

• M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $139.36 million.

• Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $239.83 million.

• Southern (NYSE:SO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $5.49 billion.

• Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $251.00 million.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.65 per share on revenue of $9.72 billion.

• Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.

• Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE:JHG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $629.02 million.

• Royal Dutch Shell PLC Royal Dutch Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (Each representing two Class B Ordinary Shares) (NYSE:RDS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $63.95 billion.

• Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $611.86 million.

• Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $168.62 million.

• Colfax (NYSE:CFX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $293.00 million.

• Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ:GLPI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $295.74 million.

• Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $849.00 million.

• OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $78.81 million.

• Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $777.93 million.

• Buenaventura Mining Co (NYSE:BVN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $236.00 million.

• NIO (NYSE:NIO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $103.93 million.

• Genworth Finl (NYSE:GNW) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $78.73 million.

• Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion.

• Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $77.51 million.

• Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $430.61 million.

• Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $850.51 million.

• Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $345.62 million.

• Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $268.18 million.

• Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $436.02 million.

• Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.84 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $23.82 million.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.00 per share on revenue of $660.98 million.

• Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $559.70 million.

• Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE:CODI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $404.53 million.

• Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $263.97 million.

• Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $182.44 million.

• Covanta Holding (NYSE:CVA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $481.73 million.

• Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $627.29 million.

• Evans Bancorp (AMEX:EVBN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $21.19 million.

• Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.64 per share on revenue of $294.15 million.

• World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.10 billion.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $65.95 million.

• LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $34.35 million.

• Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $11.46 million.

• Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Terex (NYSE:TEX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $832.03 million.

• Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $395.60 million.

• VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $363.39 million.

• United States Steel (NYSE:X) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion.

• Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $294.70 million.

• Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $473.19 million.

• eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $111.34 million.

• Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.79 per share on revenue of $220.00 million.

• SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $87.50 million.

• Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $545.24 million.

• Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $72.05 million.

• Archrock (NYSE:AROC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $201.54 million.

• Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $282.82 million.

• Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $158.35 million.

• Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $446.45 million.

• Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $92.35 million.

• ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $7.93 million.

• Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $592.54 million.

• Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $62.98 million.

• Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $34.73 million.

• CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $178.55 million.

• Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $188.46 million.

• Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.

• Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $358.47 million.

• Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $133.00 million.

• Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $102.54 million.

• Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $122.63 million.

• First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $771.31 million.

• Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $340.32 million.

• Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $85.85 million.

• KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.60 per share on revenue of $1.75 billion.

• Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion.

• Kinsale Capital Gr (NASDAQ:KNSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $128.98 million.

• Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.61 billion.

• Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $26.55 million.

• Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $230.85 million.

• Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $104.03 million.

• NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $59.94 million.

• Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $162.22 million.

• Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $24.10 million.

• Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $88.11 million.

• Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.60 million.

• ResMed (NYSE:RMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $801.83 million.

• Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $336.97 million.

• Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $115.06 million.

• The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $52.32 million.

• Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $533.73 million.

• Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $151.79 million.

• Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion.

• USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $154.70 million.

• Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $46.78 million.

• Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $1.61 million.

• DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $484.23 million.

• Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $740.05 million.

• BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $15.79 million.

• Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $25.67 million.

• Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.54 per share on revenue of $104.46 billion.

• Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion.

• Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.63 million.

• Allscripts Healthcare (NASDAQ:MDRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $368.66 million.

• Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.61 per share on revenue of $27.95 million.

• Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $246.70 million.

• SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $575.76 million.

• Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $1.15 billion.

• Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $53.02 million.

• Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.

• Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $3.97 billion.

• Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $23.67 million.

• Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $69.67 million.

• Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $7.92 per share on revenue of $422.26 million.

• CAI International (NYSE:CAI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $82.68 million.

• CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $302.47 million.

• CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $14.51 million.

• Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $87.21 million.

• DaVita (NYSE:DVA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $2.82 billion.

• US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $224.89 million.

• Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ:EKSO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• WisdomTree Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund (NYSE:ELD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $224.97 million.

• Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $631.97 million.

• Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $177.00 million.

• Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $83.21 million.

• Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $681.32 million.

• Griffon (NYSE:GFF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $614.25 million.

• Hercules Cap (NYSE:HTGC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $70.26 million.

• Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $18.81 million.

• Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $54.17 million.

• LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $35.20 million.

• LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.64 billion.

• Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $17.10 million.

• Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $392.97 million.

• MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $111.92 million.

• National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $342.16 million.

• Nuveen New Jersey Quality (NYSE:NXJ) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Corporate Office Props (NYSE:OFC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $143.50 million.

• Office Props IT (NASDAQ:OPI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $143.25 million.

• Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $149.48 million.

• Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSE:PSI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $41.42 million.

• Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $19.00 million.

• Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $59.13 million.

• SM Energy (NYSE:SM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $352.24 million.

• Sasol (NYSE:SSL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.

• WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $420.65 million.